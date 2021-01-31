JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) OHANNESBURG, JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) anuary 31 (Sputnik), Thabiso Lehoko - The Basic Education Department of South Africa believes it could take up to five years for learning to recover. The 2021 academic year started on JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) anuary 25 for teachers and JOHANNESBURG (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) anuary 27 for learners with a three-year curriculum recovery plan to make up for lost time due to COVID-19.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has affected learning since its inception. The department had envisaged a recovery process over a three year period through its recovery annual teaching plans.

"We realize now that due to the pandemic it could take up to five years before we recover. We are also aware that some reports predicted that it could take us up to eight but we dispute that," Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told Sputnik.

The department had said to mitigate the impact of lost time, the recovery process will occur over a three-year period, straddling 2021 to 2023, to gradually recover the learning losses, while building on foundational content required for the next grade.

It further says the multi-year recovery plan also ensures that the impact of further learning losses is minimized.

"We had thought that we were going to recover after three years. All the gains made in the past 20 years have been lost. Remember a school is like a community center. For learners it is not only a place of learning but of feeding, safety, care and growth," Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga says the recovery of learning is not only a local phenomenon but a global headache. Last year at the height of lockdown the department insisted that learners remain in school but the general public revolted against the department's decision.

According to the Public Services Commission of South Africa 13 million pupils were affected and could not attend school remotely. Around 75% of parents want their children to continue learning through online channels even after schools reopen, revealed the findings of the survey conducted by education technology company Brainly.