RPT: REVIEW - Green Lobby Calls on EU Not to Forget Green Deal Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Green politicians and lawmakers in Europe, EU officials, and some CEOs are back with an urgent request to consider the coronavirus recovery in the light of the so-called Green Deal, stressing the vital importance of the fight against climate change.

The Green Pact, also dubbed the Green Deal, calls on EU member countries to achieve carbon neutrality in 30 years. The European Green Deal was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's hallmark policy as she assumed office on December 1, replacing outgoing Jean-Claude Juncker. However, in the months since the Green Deal was adopted, the EU has come face-to-face with a new challenge that has already killed tens of thousands of people on the continent. The COVID-19 outbreak has taken center stage and may prevent the EU from reaching its targets.

In Belgium, three ministers of the Ecolo party, Celine Tellier, Philippe Henry and Alain Maron, called last week on Europeans to "stay the course for implementing the Green Deal, the political road map that the European Commission has proposed to reach the goal of a carbon neutral EU by 2050, despite the coronavirus crisis."

The ministers expressed their support in a joint letter sent by the Danish Greens party and others to the bloc, which reaffirms that the Green Deal must serve as the basis for the transition of the economy after overcoming the coronavirus crisis. The letter was co-signed by green parties in Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Finalnd, France and Lithuania.

"The European Green Deal must allow a redeployment towards short circuits, towards a more local and more resilient economy in the face of future crises. These transition projects are a horizon of hope in this health crisis," they said.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, there seemed to be little opposition among the heads of state to the Green Deal. However, Poland has flatly refused the proposal, while the Czech Republic, Slovakia or Hungary were not enthusiastic about the project either, since their economies are still largely dependent on coal.

In general, there is a strong opposition in each EU member state, namely the populists are stridently against "this decision by the European Commission to throw billions of good European money out the window at any cost, urgently, on shaky projects that are not even yet defined seriously", Jerome Riviere, French member of the European Parliament, said.

HEAD OF SMALL AND LARGE COMPANIES SUPPORT GREEN DEAL

The green parties and activists from the myriads of NGOs raising environmental issues, such as Green Peace or World Wildlife Fund, are accompanied by CEOs of respected companies that go as far as co-signing the letter to the European Commission.

Signatories of the letter include the CEO of international cosmetic company L'Oreal, Jean-Paul Agon, IKEA's Jesper Brodin and Danone's Emmanuel Faber. The letter was also backed by all the companies of the energy sector that are involved in promoting renewable energies such as wind and solar energies, or biofuel production, the automotive industries that are betting on the electric car, the circular economy companies aimed at eliminating waste and the recycling sectors.

Europe, as well as the world, is heading for a deep recession triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Most travel agencies, businesses and educational institutions are shut down to avoid the spread of the virus. Within the context, the European bloc is torn between north and south on how to finance economic recovery. To revive the European economy, countries need a stimulus package, which should only be fully environmentally friendly, according to the signatories of the appeal to the European Commission. The green activists and the co-signatories believe that "the transition to a climate-neutral economy, the protection of biodiversity and the transformation of agri-food systems have the potential to rapidly deliver jobs, growth ... and to contribute to building more resilient societies."

The implementation of the Green Deal raises differences among EU member states, as not only the cost of both the deal and the relaunch of the economy would be incredibly high and tie the hands of deciders for decades to come but also bad economic examples pile up.

In France, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, on April 1, Minister of the Ecological and Inclusive Transition Elisabeth Borne and the wind and solar energy lobbies have together decided to invest 1.5 to 2 billion Euros (from $1.6 to 2.2 billion) of public money in the support of renewable energy production, solar and wind energy projects, that would have been abandoned or would never have been launched after the collapse of the price of oil, gas and coal.

"While the French government complains that it was unable to buy masks from China because of the US price escalation, while no massive screening test is yet in place to get the population out of containment, we can be proud: the wind turbines are saved, they will be able to multiply," Marc Le Menn, who is in charge of a chemistry laboratory at the French Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service, told Sputnik.

According to the scientists, investors, mostly foreign, benefit from exceptional purchase prices per MWh, guaranteeing them returns of around 12 percent according to the FED (Sustainable Environment Federation). This generosity comes from the CSPE (contribution to the public service of electricity), which is taken from the French citizens' electricity bills and various taxes, including a significant one on fuels, while these funds could have been spent on financing hospital emergency beds or hospital staff, or assisting small businesses affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a professor at ULiege university in Belgium, Damien Ernst, told Sputnik that with an energy labor cost clearly being much higher than in Asia, Europe would be on its knees at the end of this coronavirus crisis.

"The de-industrialization that strikes us will continue if we do nothing. Estonia wants to get out of the carbon tax system and we understand them. This is a competitive energy disadvantage and Europe is the only continent to practice this. On the international market, the carbon tax sinks our companies. I am actually talking about practical issues. To avoid this defeat and rout of our last industries, it is necessary to establish quotas or/and import taxes[on goods] from Asia," the professor said.

According to Ernst, Europe no longer has industrial tools, European companies no longer know how to make masks, produce tests or pharmaceutical products. Therefore, it is essential to counter this massive de-industrialization.

"The Green Deal is a punitive vision of companies, which risk collapse even more. Look at the collapse of air traffic. Some environmentalists welcome the upcoming death of low-cost airlines! In fact, we disadvantage intra-European mobility, the fluidity of work. The environment and the way out of the pandemic are issues that have nothing to do with each other; they are completely uncorrelated," Ernst added.

The professor called the pandemic "a wake-up call for Europe," the industrial system of which is in full decline. He called for restoring protection barriers and stopping globalization without standards. Though certain hi-tech sectors may remain on global markets, trade deals must be renegotiated, Ernst added, stressing that Europe must be re-industrialized.

Samuele Furfari, a professor at the University of Brussels told Sputnik that it seemed "morbid and cynical" to insist on the urgent need to act against climate change, while tens of thousands of people die from the coronavirus in Europe. A Belgian climatologist even wrote to Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes on Twitter that the government should take advantage of this crisis to introduce an energy tax to free up resources to offset the effects of the crisis.

"The coronavirus crisis is considered by ecologists of all parties as an opportunity to generate even more confusion with our fellow citizens and to manipulate public opinion, in order to impose their totalitarian, primitivist, dangerously utopian and quasi-prison vision on our way of life," Furfari added.

According to the professor, while Asia is moving forward, the EU, with the exception of Poland, decided to implement the European Green deal aimed at bringing CO2 emissions to almost zero. This project is simply unaffordable and above all useless, as the rest of the world has resolutely taken a different direction, Furfari said, adding that the moralizing pride of the EU will strengthen from the implementation of the deal, but its economy will not benefit.

"[French] President [Emmanuel] Macron has promised to 'learn' the lessons from the ordeal that France is currently going through. Indeed, after this crisis, we will not be able to continue as before. We do not know what he has in mind, but it would be very wise for him to propose abandoning this expensive European Green deal which he calls 'energy transition.' Money will have to be spent to revive the economy of an asphyxiated EU. It is highly desirable that this money - which we do not have - does not go to fuel the extravagances of a European Green deal even adorned with the qualifier of 'fair,'" the professor stated.