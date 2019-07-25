RPT: REVIEW - Half of EU Member States Agree on New Migration Plan at Paris Meeting

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Fourteen EU member states have approved a new "solidarity mechanism," proposed by France and Germany, to redistribute migrants arriving in the bloc, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a meeting in Paris.

Interior and foreign ministers of the European Union gathered in the French capital on Monday at Paris' initiative to discuss security and migration issues.

Media reported however that, in addition to France and Germany, only six other countries, including Finland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Ireland and Croatia, expressed a clear intention to move forward with the new plan.

The Italian government has long been complaining about the European Union's migration policy but Interior Minister Matteo Salvini did not take part in Monday's meeting.

Salvini, who decided to close Italy's ports to migrant rescue boats run by non-governmental organizations, said after the meeting that Italy was no longer willing to accept all the migrants arriving in Europe, stressing that Paris and Berlin cannot decide on the European Union's migration policy, while ignoring the demands of countries that are most exposed to migrant arrivals.

"Migration was one of the top three topics of the European elections, in every country, and a majority of Europeans wants this to stop. Macron and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel continue! ... They refuse to listen to Salvini or even take his proposal into consideration, while the Italians know better. They have been in the first line for so long," Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament for the French National Rally party, told Sputnik.

QUESTIONED LEGITIMACY OF PARIS DECISIONS

Marco Zanni, a European Parliament member from Italy's Lega party, argued that the Paris meeting had no legitimacy in Europe.

"The Paris conference has no European validity at all. Europe functions with voting rules to be applied in the European Council, even if president Macron thinks that he is above such democratic rules ... The only solution to save the migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean is ... fewer departures [from the countries of origin], less migrants exploited, less dead," Zanni told Sputnik.

The Paris meeting on migration came after Doctors Without Borders (MSF) humanitarian organization said on July 21 it would resume its search and rescue operations, together with SOS Mediterranee, in the central Mediterranean. MSF slammed EU governments for shirking their duty toward migrants saved in the Mediterranean.

"After the European election campaign, we come back to the same scenario as before, under the influence of Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. In reality, Europe should master the unbridled immigration that we know, but the participants in the Paris conference ... think only of how to share the burden of immigration between Europeans; instead of blocking the leak, we are looking for how we will distribute the damage," Thierry Mariani, the former French transport minister and current member of the European Parliament from the National Rally party, told Sputnik.

According to Mariani, Salvini is "the only one to lead an energetic policy and the Merkel-Macron duo is looking for ways to get around it."

Alexander Gauland, the co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, on his part, stressed in a comment to Sputnik the need to "rethink" the European Union's immigration policy, saying that Germany and France should not be allowed to "impose their misguided [migrant] distribution policy."