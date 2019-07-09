RPT: REVIEW - Lawmakers Doubt EU Parliament Groups Will Succeed in Contesting von der Leyen Nomination

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) European Parliament political groups are likely to finally approve the nomination of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen for the bloc's top post as a result of further backroom negotiations and deals, which, however, may further undercut public trust in European institutions, EU lawmakers told Sputnik.

After days of horse-trading on July 2, EU leaders announced their surprise picks to head key EU institutions, rejecting the lead candidate system that had been used during the nomination of incumbent EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.

As a result, the candidacy of Germany's Manfred Weber ” who was put forward by the biggest European People's Party but was not supported by a number of countries, including France ” was turned down.

Von der Leyen of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was unexpectedly named as a candidate to head the commission. Germany, however, had to abstain in the vote because the Social Democrats, the CDU junior coalition partner, opposed this nomination, stoking concerns about the government collapse.

Later, Juncker himself recognized that the EU top job nomination process ” which is widely believed to have been the result of behind-the-scenes talks and compromises ” was not transparent, unlike his own nomination, which was the first and so far the last time when commission chief has been elected via the Spitzenkandidat system, German for lead candidate.

Von der Leyen's candidacy is yet to be approved by the European Parliament in mid-July.

MUCH WILL DEPEND ON HORSE-TRADING IN DAYS TO COME

Roland Hartwig, the vice chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, is, however, very skeptical that the European Parliament would challenge von der Leyen's hard-won nomination.

"I doubt that the European Parliament will have the courage to not elect Mrs. Von der Leyen. I expect significant background negotiations to take place and as a result sufficient deals to be concluded to safeguard a majority for Mrs. Von der Leyen in the European Parliament. As a result the disappointment and frustration with the European Union will further grow among many member states and their people in the near future," Hartwig told Sputnik.

According to the lawmaker, the top EU job nomination has become another "colorful example of disrespect shown by some political parties vis-a-vis their own voters."

"These parties originally agreed upon that the coming European Commission president can only be chosen among their so-called top candidates presented to the public and the voters, a commitment which was completely disregarded after the election," Hartwig said.

His AfD colleague, European Parliament member Gunnar Beck, similarly believes that the nomination process is "another poignant example of the pervasive lack of the democracy in all areas of EU law- and policy-making."

He recalled that the Spitzenkandidat system ” under which each political group nominates a candidate to lead the commission, and the European Council, which does the nominations, takes into account the candidacy of the group that secured the most votes in the election ” was meant to have become a "crucial step towards remedying the EU's democratic deficit."

"Ms von der Leyen was not a Spitzenkandidat. Her nomination makes a mockery of the recent renewed pretence at democracy in the EU," he told Sputnik.

Even though the "majority of groups within the EU Parliament says that they will not elect von der Leyen," the final outcome will much "depend on the horse-trading behind the scenes, which has already started," according to Beck.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the lawmaker suggests, on her part will do her best to push through the candidacy of von der Leyen, "one of her most faithful lieutenants."

"Merkel is now trying to place as many of her protegees in influential posts in Germany and the EU to ensure there will be maximum continuity with her own controversial open door immigration and integrationist policies which strike accord with Green and left-wing preferences. If the Socialists and Greens support von der Leyen, she could secure a majority in the EU parliament," the lawmaker argued.

According to Marco Zanni, a European Parliament member from Italy's Lega party, the nomination process for top EU jobs "not only testifies the lack of balance between the EU institutions," but also shows that the European parliamentary institutions, "the only EU body directly elected by citizens, is "systematically put on a corner."

The lawmaker also noted that there were signs of dissatisfaction with the nomination even among those groups that, "due to their political affinity, should support Ursula von der Leyen."

He, however, opined that the Spitzenkandidat system had also been a "failure, having own limits and contradictions." Yet, he suggested that now it was far important to suggest how new nominations would shape European politics over the next five years, than focus on the process itself.

"I do not foresee any big change. As ID [Identity and Democracy] group we will put in the foreground the nation-state and bring back on the new European agenda the topics of eurozone economic growth, of internal security and immigration, which all need urgent answers and shared solutions," Zanni told Sputnik.

AfD politician Hartwig took a harsher tone on von der Leyen, questioning her competence to lead the bloc.

"As the German minister for defense Mrs. von der Leyen has shown a significant lack of understanding of the responsibilities she had taken over. She had been trying to compensate that deficit with hiring many external advisers which is currently under investigation by a fact-finding committee of the German Bundestag. I see no competencies Mrs. Von der Leyern has which would qualify her as the next European Commission president," he opined.

Beck similarly described von der Leyen's record as defense minister as "dismal," citing a "stream of revelations of overpriced consultancy contracts, of nepotism and of large scale waste of public money combined with operational shortcomings in, and mounting dissatisfaction within the German Armed Forces" with her leadership.

He, however, expressed belief that, despite all that, von der Leyen's image as "mini-Merkel" was decisive in nominating her for the top EU job.

"Von der Leyen is the true mini-Merkel plus a polyglot mastery of French and English, and minus Merkel's Machiavellian political acumen. Von der Leyen is an ardent Francophile, a fervent EU integrationist and even more unsympathetic to Russia than Merkel herself," the lawmaker concluded.

He also projected that, since von der Leyen's nomination showed profound lack of democracy within the European Union, her stance on most major policy areas was "likely to be even more inimical to the cause of democratic reform" within the bloc.