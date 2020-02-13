RPT: REVIEW - NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting Begins Amid Daring French, German Military Proposals

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers began in Brussels on Wednesday, sparking curiosity as to whether certain audacious proposals recently voiced by individual European leaders will receive attention by the military alliance.

On top of the intensifying struggle to justify its existence now that the Cold War was over and the Soviet Union dissolved, NATO has been experiencing numerous internal crises, ranging from France challenging the United States' leadership role to the US accusing the European allies of stinginess when it comes to paying the budgetary fees.

FRENCH OFFERED ITS ARMY TO LEAD EUROPE

Relations between the Euro-Atlantic allies soured in November as French President Emmanuel Macron declared that NATO had suffered a "brain death" and that the US was no longer leading the alliance. For Macron it was as if the alliance was jeopardizing its credibility by acting like a chicken without a head.

His blunt comment shocked the NATO establishment and its diplomats. The true disaster came after a severe lack of communication resulted in Macron reiterating his criticism during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Paris on November 28. Visibly shocked, Stoltenberg could only repeat his signature mantra that the existing differences among the NATO allies did not mean that the alliance had no future.

Since his now infamous "brain death" comment, Macron has more actively championed the idea putting France's military at the service of the EU. Such an endeavor would undoubtedly entail a joint financial effort.

In a major speech on nuclear defense last week at the Ecole Militaire in Paris, Macron said that "from now on, France's vital interests will have a European dimension." He notably declared that France, as the only nuclear power remaining in the EU after Brexit, would take the lead on deterrence.

Recent polls reveal that French citizens indeed favor the idea of a European army. Conversely, German citizens prefer to stick with the NATO alliance and US-championed protection.

GERMANY PROPOSED MILITARY MISSION IN SYRIA

Months before Macron voiced his daring ideas about NATO, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer put forward a surprising proposal that NATO create an internationally controlled security zone in Syria in cooperation with Turkey and Russia.

This suggestion raised eyebrows in Germany, where most are opposed the idea of the German military being at the beck and call of the French. The proposal to send the Bundeswehr to Syria at a time when the US troops announced they were leaving appeared "ludicrous" to a NATO diplomat who spoke with Sputnik on a condition of anonymity.

"Kramp-Karrenbauer was only visibly trying to raise her profile as new Minister of Defense, replacing Ursula von der Leyen who had fled to the presidency of the European Union, after having been criticized by most German parties for the lack of preparedness of the Bundeswehr. Kramp-Karrenbauer's proposal backfired quickly, since everybody at NATO only paid lip service to her proposal, judging it 'interesting,' meaning unprepared and ludicrous," the diplomat said.

STOLTENBERG SHEDS LIGHT ON REAL AGENDA

In a doorstep statement ahead of the ministerial meeting in Brussels, Stoltenberg told journalists that he would address "a wide range of different issues," the first of them being NATO's involvement in Afghanistan. He said that the alliance was committed to its "training mission there" which it believed was "the best way for NATO to support the peace process in the efforts to find a political, negotiated solution to the crisis in Afghanistan."

Stoltenberg also said that discussions on how NATO can shore up its fight against the Islamic state (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) and international terrorism in general were expected.

He said the ministers would also address "the work which is going on at NATO and comes to our response to new Russian missile systems." According to Stoltenberg, NATO will make sure to maintain "credible deterrence and defense also in a world with more Russian missiles and without the INF Treaty."

Replying to a journalist's question about NATO's focus on China, Stoltenberg said that the alliance had agreed for the first time in NATO's history "that we had to address the consequences for our security of the rise of China."