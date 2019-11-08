(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Dresden, the capital city of the German land of Saxony, has made an unprecedented decision to declare "Nazi Emergency" last week amid the growth of far-right sentiments, but many fear now that the move might damage the city's reputation and not actually bring about any substantial results.

The resolution, dubbed "Nazinotstand?" in German and translating to English as "Nazi Emergency?", was adopted by Dresden's city council in a 39-29 vote last Wednesday. While the left and liberal majority of councilors voted in favor, the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) party of Angela Merkel and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) voted against it, claiming that the resolution is highly unlikely to bring about any substantial changes to how the rightist sentiments are handled in Dresden.

Besides, with Dresden poised to become the 2025 European Capital of Culture, picturing the city as a nest of Nazism and extremism might damage its reputation amid the competition with other European cities.

'RIDICULOUS' RESOLUTION, REPUTATION AT STAKE

The city council of Dresden includes 70 seats, which currently belong to the CDU (21 seats), Die Linke (17), The Greens (11), the Social Democrats (SPD, 6), Free Citizens (FPD, 5), Citizen Fraction (4), the AfD (4) and two independent members. The council is mandated with passing resolutions issuing orders to the city's mayor for implementation and establishing municipal legislation.

"The city council's majority, composed of the Left (Die Linke), the SPD, the Greens and the FDP, have made themselves ridiculous by accepting to proclaim a so-called Nazi emergency in Dresden at the request of some idiot, visibly suffering from brain damage. The representatives of the CDU have been practical, reasonable and democratic when they refused to get along and vote this masquerade that does not cover any reality," Maximilian Krah, a member of the European Parliament and deputy chairman of AfD Saxony, told Sputnik.

The resolution was proposed by Max Aschenbach, a member of Dresden's city council from Die Partei left-leaning political party. He said he submitted it in a bid to make the politicians clearly define their position on the rise of far-right attitudes and actions. According to Aschenbach, they have reached an alarming level in Dresden.

But that premise is questionable and does not correspond to reality, said Jan Donhauser, chairman of CDU fraction in Dresden council because the vast majority of the city's population is neither right-wing nor extremist.

He went on to tout the resolution an "intended provocation."

"So, for strictly no reason they ruin the reputation of our city, in the midst of the campaign to become the Cultural Capital of Europe. You cannot be dumber! Appalling," Krah said.

He expressed strong doubts that any "emergency measures have been or will be taken" in practice.

HOW MUCH NAZISM IS ENOUGH TO MAKE EMERGENCY?

In 2014, Dresden got to be the spring of the radical Pegida movement (Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West) which stands against immigration and Islamization of Europe, promotes German nationalism and far-right policies. The Pegida demonstrations culminated in 2015, with over 25,000 people taking to the streets and encountering an even stronger counter-demonstration that brought people from all over Germany to Dresden.

But the city's links to the far-right root much deeper in history. The controversial US and UK bombing of Dresden in 1945 toward the end of World War II, which killed an approximate 25,000 people and left the city and its historic center almost entirely destroyed, have their repercussions sound till now. Since the early 1990s, various neo-Nazi groups have been gathering in Dresden for rallies to mark the WWII-time bombings that left their city ruined. In 2017, the fact that Dresden neo-Nazi marches featured Nazi-glorifying slogans and symbols made police issue a warning to one of the rally leaders, Gerhard Ittner.

The land of Saxony, in the meantime, has established itself as a stronghold of the far-right political forces. In September, the AfD claimed 27.5 percent of the vote in state elections - nearly three times the 9.7 percent received it in 2014. The success of the far-right AfD has been unfolding amid the cracks in the so-called grand coalition of Merkel's CDU and the social-democratic SPD which has ruled the reunified country for the last 29 years.

In Saxon elections, in particular, while the CDU came first with 32.1 percent of the vote ” down from 39.4 percent in 2014 ” the SPD landed in only fifth place with 7.7 percent. Experts and professionals have voiced the view that it might signal a divorce between the CDU and SPD soon. Now that they vote for different camps in Dresden's Nazi Emergency resolution, one cannot help but wonder whether the grand coalition-era might indeed be moving to its end.