JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Faith-based organizations in South Africa continue crying foul at the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, despite the government's decision to allow churches to reopen, albeit under strict conditions.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa weakened the lockdown, cutting curfew hours and reopening some public places, like beaches, parks and public swimming pools. Mass gatherings are still banned, but religious ones are allowed again - up to a maximum of 100 people outdoors, or 50 people indoors, or no more than 50 percent of capacity if a venue cannot accommodate 50 people with appropriate social distancing.

Mass church gatherings are commonly deemed to be super-spreader events, but many South African religious groups have criticized the government throughout the lockdown for shutting them down without proper consultations. Christian non-profit Freedom of Religion South Africa even went to court to challenge the closure of churches. Earlier on Thursday, it was said to have withdrawn its court application in light of the ban lifting.

Church leaders, however, do not seem to be fully satisfied with the government's announcement, viewing the cap of 50 people for indoor venues as excessive.

"We want a fifty percent occupation of your capacity and not 50 people as how the President stated. We are happy with the lifting of the ban. Our only concern is that if as a pastor you boast a 5,000 seater it won't sense to have 50 people but it will make sense only if you say fifty percent of the 5,000 seater," All Africa Bishop's Council secretary Johannes Tause told Sputnik.

All Africa Bishop's Council Presiding Archbishop Owen McGregor earlier told media that arbitrary closure of churches was unconstitutional, as churches are essential service providers and pastors are the ones that bury those dead. The council also maintains that their places of worship have enough space for visitors to observe social distancing.

Father Phuti Makhabo, communications officer of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference, echoed the same thoughts in a comment to Sputnik.

"As a church we exist for the salvation of souls. As a priest my job is to visit people in hospital and pray for them and when I'm unable to do so it means that I'm not useful. We are used to going to church. We see ourselves as family. As church leaders we understand that Covid-19 is a challenge but we also need support," Makhabo stated.