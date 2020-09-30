RPT: REVIEW - Trump, Biden Trade Insults in Fiery Presidential Debate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee Joe Biden traded personal accusations, unceremoniously interrupted each other and passionately sparred on topics such as COVID-19, protests, and election integrity in the first round of the presidential debates.

The moderator of Tuesday night's debate, FOX tv anchor Chris Wallace, had a hard time enforcing the rules of the showdown in Cleveland, Ohio, and even had to raise his voice when the debaters interrupted each other or diverged from the topics they were supposed to discuss.

Eight in ten voters who watched the event called its tone "negative," according to a CBS news poll. A majority of watchers believe that Biden won the debate - 48 percent as opposed to 41 percent who say that Trump gained the upper hand and 10 percent who declared it a tie.

Seeking to dispel rumors of his age-related sluggishness, Biden called Trump "the worst president America has ever had" and energetically attacked his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, economic crisis and racial unrest, while the incumbent defended his record.

"Under this president we have become weaker, sicker, more divided and more violent," the former vice president said.

At one point, in trying to fend off the interruptions, Biden called Trump a "clown." Trump, for his part, at multiple points questioned Biden's intelligence.

"You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class," Trump said.

The former vice president called Trump "Putin's puppy" and criticized him for failing to raise with the Russian President the issue of bounties that Russia allegedly pays to Afghan militants for killing American soldiers. US administration officials said that they checked, but failed to find any proof of the story.

On the issue of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the US and is still rampant, Biden accused Trump of "panicking" and having no plan to protect Americans.

"If we had listened to you, the country would have been left wide open and millions would have died," Biden said.

Trump responded and promised that the country is "weeks away" from a vaccine that would defeat the virus. Trump said even opponents give him credit for doing "a phenomenal job."

"I'll tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood," Trump said.

"I don't trust him at all," Biden responded.

Trump accused Biden of wanting to shut down the economy again and warned of accompanying societal problems, including alcoholism, drug abuse and divorces.

According to Biden, all Trump is concerned about economically is the stock market to the benefit of a handful of billionaires.

Trump inherited a booming economy and he blew it, Biden claimed. He added that the incumbent will be the first US President to leave office with fewer jobs than he had when assuming it.

Trump alleged that under the Obama-Biden administration the US had the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression and accused them of giving up on manufacturing, that he took credit for bringing back from overseas.

Trump was asked if it is true that he contributed just $750 yearly in taxes for 2016 and 2017 and paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years largely because of reported business losses.

"I paid millions in taxes, millions in income taxes," he responded.

The president admitted, however, that as a private entrepreneur he was entitled to generous tax breaks passed during the Obama-Biden administration.

"Show us your tax returns," Biden demanded. Trump promised to do it, but did not say when.

Biden had to respond to allegations that his son Hunter received hefty sums from foreign businessmen and firms, including Ukraine's Burisma and the wife of the former Mayor of Moscow Yuri Luzhkov.

"None of that is true, [it is] totally discredited," Biden said as Trump launched the allegations.

ELECTION INTEGRITY, POLICY ISSUES

Trump insisted that the Senate is entitled to proceed with confirmation of his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, known for her Conservative views. President argued that he has a four-year mandate and is duty-bound to fill the vacancy.

Biden urged the Senate to halt proceedings until after the November 3 elections, saying that the will of those who have casted ballots in advance voting has to be respected.

Trump argued that the Supreme Court will need to weigh-in on the millions of mailed ballots that will be cast. The president has for months claimed that mail-in ballots will lead to widespread voter fraud.

The president during the debate said the results of the November 3 election may not be known for "months."

The candidates also clashed on the violent protests that have engulfed the country this year, initially erupting after police involved killing of Blacks.

Trump claimed that Biden would not be able to restore law and order and accused the president of wanting to "defund" the police. The former vice president sternly rejected the accusation, and fired back.

"I am totally opposed to defunding police," Biden said during the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Biden said Trump wants to cut $400 million from the law enforcement budgets.

Trump said the spike in innercity violence is a "political party issue" and continued to blame Democratic mayors.

On climate change, Trump tried to persuade viewers that Biden embraces a "green" environmental legislation that has been pushed by left-leaning members of the Democratic Party. Biden rejected the allegations. Biden did however vow to rejoin the Paris climate accord if elected.