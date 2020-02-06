RPT: REVIEW - Trump Found 'Not Guilty' on Impeachment Charges, Ending 5-Month Mutually Destructive Saga

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Republican-majority Senate voted along partisan lines to acquit US President Donald Trump of impeachment charges, ending a grueling five-month process that likely hurt candidates in both political parties.

The Senate voted 52-48 on Wednesday evening to acquit Trump on the first article of impeachment charging him with abuse of power. The Senate then voted 53-47 to acquit Trump on the second article of impeachment charging him with obstruction of Congress.

The results came far short of the 67 guilty votes needed to remove the president.

Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican who sided with the Democrats on the decision to remove Trump from office.

On Article 1, abuse of power, Romney voted guilty although he joined his other 52 Republican colleagues in voting not guilty on the obstruction of Congress charge.

Before the vote, Romney accused the US president of abusing public trust, assaulting the US election process, national security, and fundamental values.

Wednesday's vote marks the official end to the Senate impeachment trial, which began approximately three weeks ago.

On December 18, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on the two charges after he allegedly attempted to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the telephone to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter for corruption in exchange for releasing nearly $400 million in approved military aid.

The House launched the impeachment inquiry on September 24, just a few months after the Mueller probe found no collusion between Trump and Russia.

Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached and acquitted. The previous two were Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1999). President Richard Nixon resigned in August 1974 before the House could vote on his impeachment and a trial was ever started in the Senate.

Following the conclusion of the impeachment trial, Trump said via Twitter that he will make a statement at 12:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday at the White House regarding his victory over the "Impeachment Hoax!"

In a separate statement, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump is pleased to put the Democrats' impeachment effort in the past and looks forward to serving as US president in "2020 and beyond."

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after the acquittal vote that the impeachment effort has been a colossal political mistake for congressional Democrats.

"Right now this is a political loser for them [Democrats]... They initiated it, they thought this was a great idea, and at least for the short-term, it has been a colossal political mistake," McConnell said.

McConnell added that he hopes partisan impeachments do not become routine in the Congress.

US Republican Senators Richard Burr, Ron Johnson, Mac Thornberry, and David Purdue pointed out that the House prosecutors were unable to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump committed the crimes he was accused of.

DEMOCRATS CALL TRIAL A 'COVERUP'

Several Democratic lawmakers not only slammed Republicans for acquitting Trump, they also hinted that they will continue the Ukraine probe.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer discredited the Senate impeachment trial and verdict and claimed the entire process obstructed justice.

"I believe the American people will realize that this was one of the largest coverups in the history of our nation," Schumer told reporters during a press conference following the final impeachment vote.

Schumer added that more evidence related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal will continue to come out.

Earlier on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said the panel will likely subpoena former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton for testimony in the Ukraine investigation even if the impeachment trial is over.

Bolton has said he would be willing to testify to Congress if subpoenaed. According to an unpublished manuscript of the former White House adviser's upcoming book, Trump told Bolton he wanted to suspend aid to Ukraine until Kiev helped out with probing the Bidens.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told reporters that House prosecutors showed enough evidence backing the argument that Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine for his own political gain.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said the Republican-controlled Senate failed to hold Trump accountable, adding that the US president should not be above the law.

In a statement after the vote, Senator Bernie Sanders said the Republican acquittal of Trump sets a "dangerous and lawless precedent."

The Democratic presidential candidate even suggested that Trump could have been impeached on more violations. Sanders accused Trump of illegally reaping $40 million in profit off the Trump hotel in Washington in 2018 alone.

BOTH PARTIES COULD FACE BLOWBACK

The vote on Wednesday brought an end to nearly five months of grueling impeachment proceedings during which Trump faced negative publicity on a daily basis that likely hurt his standing in the minds of some voters.

Experts have expressed mixed sentiments on which political party will gain or lose the most due to the impeachment saga.

At the end of last year, McConnell said Republicans were already using the impeachment of Trump against the Democrats on the campaign trail. They argued that the impeachment process has prevented Congress from doing its job and passing legislation.

The head of the US National Lawyers Guild, professor Marjorie Cohn, however, does not agree with McConnell's assessment.

Cohn told Sputnik that, first of all, the Democratic-led House has passed more than 200 pieces of legislation that McConnell has prevented from coming to the Senate floor.

Moreover, she added, the Democrats could exploit the televised impeachment hearings that apparently resonated with viewers.

"After watching the Senate impeachment trial on television, 70% of registered American voters wanted to hear from witnesses and a majority thought Trump was guilty. That may translate into support for the Democratic candidates in the November elections. It depends who the Democrats choose for their presidential candidate," Cohn said.

Author and legal expert Jeremy Kuzmarov, however, had a completely different view on the impact of elections on the campaign trail, because he believes many Americans now view the Democrats as villains for initiating a "deeply flawed" impeachment process instead of focusing on effectively governing the country.

"It will affect the upcoming elections because it gives Trump a huge boost going into the campaign," Kuzmarov said. "The hearings also further polarized the American electorate and showed the Democrats to be very uncompromising, filled with hate for the president that is at times irrational... as it goes beyond simply opposing some of his bad policies."

Trump is a very divisive and polarizing figure, the legal expert argued, with some highly questionable policies. However, the Democrats "foolishly" diverted public attention from Trump's poor record in office by fixating on a minor abuse of power and falsely accusing him of being a Russian agent.

"Trump can now present himself as a victim of a malicious witch-hunt by a corrupted political party and the 'deep state'... and there is some resonance to this latter claim," Kuzmarov said.