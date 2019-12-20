RPT: REVIEW - Trump Impeachment Shows US More Divided Than Ever

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third US president in history to be impeached.

The gravity of the statement, however, is somewhat blunted by the predictability of this outcome. For politicians and ordinary citizens alike, this vote was all but guaranteed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry in late September over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's actions with respect to Ukraine.

With Democrats in firm control of the House of Representatives and key committees, the impeachment hearings and subsequent vote felt increasingly like mere formalities. While Democrats maintained the necessity of impeachment throughout the process, Republicans vented their frustrations with the process and doubled-down on their loyalty to the president.

None of the witnesses who testified during the hearings made any startling revelations, nor were they expected to. The substance of their testimonies was known to the media in advance and the lines of questioning from either side of the committees felt increasingly well-rehearsed.

This way, the impeachment of Trump only helped to clearly define the battle lines in Washington, the media and society.

After hours of making their final cases for impeachment, the House voted on the two articles of impeachment. The result fell almost exactly along party lines ” the article on abuse of power was approved in a 230-197 vote while the one on obstruction of Congress was approved in a 229-198 vote.

The abuse of power charge is based on Trump's holding up $400 million in military aid pledged to Ukraine in order to pressure Kiev into launching an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of political rival and presidential front-runner Joe Biden, who at one time sat on the board of directors of a Ukrainian oil company.

Obstruction of Congress is in reference to Trump's refusal to release documents requested throughout the impeachment hearings. The Democrats argued in their final impeachment report that by doing so, the president sought to "determine the propriety, scope, and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct."

Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk compared the process to the persecution of Jesus Christ, going as far as to say that the Democratic Party acted with less fairness than Pontius Pilate. Democrat Joe Kennedy recited a letter to his children on why he voted to impeach the president.

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was the only House member to abstain from voting on both counts. She cited the divisive nature of the impeachment in an already divided nation as her reason for the move, according to a statement she released on her website.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden stood out for being the only lawmaker to split his decision ” he voted for abuse of power but against obstruction because "while the president's resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating, it has not yet ... reached the threshold of 'high crime or misdemeanor' that the Constitution demands," according to a statement he issued after the vote.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew was the only Democrat to vote against both counts. According to the Politico news outlet, shortly before the impeachment, it became known that he would be switching parties and run in the next election as a Republican in order to increase his chances of victory.

The next step will now be for the Senate to hold a trial that will determine whether Trump is to be convicted or acquitted of the two impeachment articles. The trial is expected to begin early next year, but it is widely believed the president will be acquitted since the Senate is controlled by the Republican Party.

According to impeachment procedures, the House speaker must transfer the impeachment from the House to the Senate and appoint impeachment managers, members of Congress who will act as the plaintiff's attorney and argue the case in the Senate trial.

Perhaps the only surprise of the entire process was Nancy Pelosi's ambiguity as to when she intends to refer the impeachment to the Senate.

Asked about when that is set to happen at a press conference after the vote, Pelosi refused to commit, saying she was waiting to see "what they are doing on the Senate side," referring to Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's announced intention to acquit the president.

The House speaker took issue with the statement McConnell made on Fox News that "there will be no difference between the president's position and our position as to how to handle this."

The Senate will need to vote in a supermajority ” 66 out of the 100 Senators ” in order to remove the president from office. That would require 20 Republican senators to vote against their party, something considered to be highly improbable, if not impossible.