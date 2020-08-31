RPT: REVIEW - Trump Sees Post-Convention Bounce as Biden Shifts Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has gained ground in national polls in the wake of last week's Republican National Convention (RNC), just as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden vows to take the risk of campaigning in-person.

Biden's lead over Trump narrowed by up to 4 percent in polls released this weekend largely due to the impact of the RNC, which wrapped up on August 27. Although candidates are expected to see a "bounce" in the polls after their respective conventions, the Republicans seemed to gain more.

On Sunday, CNN analyst Harry Enten warned, however, that despite the bump, history is not on Trump's side. Incumbents usually get a bigger post-convention bounce but then tend not to gain after the conventions. If Trump wins he would be the first incumbent in over 70 years to come from behind after trailing in the polls following a major party convention, he added.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released on Saturday showed that Biden's lead shrunk by 3 percent - from 49-40% before the convention to 47-41%. The 6-point lead represents the lowest margin in two months, the pollster said. The convention apparently boosted perceptions of Trump's "strength" and convinced a number of former Biden supporters to move toward the incumbent, Yahoo said.

A Morning Consult (MC) survey revealed that Trump gained 4 points after the convention. Biden's lead shrank from 52-42% to 50-44%. Morning Consult said Trump cut into Biden's lead among suburbanites and grew his support among white voters, although the incumbent lost points among minorities. In contrast, Biden's poll numbers "went statistically unchanged" after the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which ended on August 20, the pollster said.

According to an average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP) as of Sunday evening, Biden's lead nationally dropped by nearly a point after the Republican convention from 7.8% to 6.9%.

National polls, however, serve only as a general barometer of the race because of the Electoral College format, which requires candidates to win states, not overall popular vote. In 2016, for example, Hillary Clinton lost the election despite winning the popular vote.

Trump gained ground in a couple battleground states after the RNC, although Biden still leads in four of the five largest.

Biden's lead in Michigan narrowed from 7% to 2.6 percent. Trump also chipped away at Biden's edge in Pennsylvania, knocking it down by about 1 point to 4.

7%, the RCP average revealed. Biden's lead in Florida (+3.7%) and Ohio (+2.3%) and Trump's lead in North Carolina (+0.3) remained unchanged.

Both parties relied on virtual speeches and pre-recorded messages during their conventions, but the Republicans had more live segments in front of robust crowds. Trump, for example, delivered his keynote address live at the White House in front of a crowd of over 1,000 maskless guests with no social-distancing to be seen, which was followed by a gala fireworks display.

It is not yet clear if Trump benefited by the Republican decision to flout pandemic restrictions, although experts agree that the virtual format is ill-conducive to lofty rhetoric.

Last week, Politico's John Harris said the virtual addresses lacked "finely crafted, elevated political speech," which was usually the entire purpose of holding conventions. He also noted that it's hard to reach a "roaring crescendo" when there is no live audience to do the roaring. Democratic consultant Stephanie Cutter told the outlet there was no "soaring oratory" at the Democrats' convention that would go down in the history books.

In a tweet on Saturday, Trump mocked Biden for finally emerging from isolation, attributing the move to sagging poll numbers.

"Now that Biden's Polls are dropping fast, he has agreed to get out of his basement and start campaignin 'in ten days.' Sadly, that is a very slow reaction time for a President," Trump tweeted. "Our beloved USA needs a much faster, smarter, and tougher response than that. Get out there today, Joe!"

Last week, the Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominee would begin physically mingling with voters as opposed to sticking to the largely-virtual events they have held since the outbreak of COVID-19.

It is worth noting that the decision was made prior to the release of the aforementioned surveys, although campaigns do their own internal polling.

On Thursday, Biden said he missed being able to "grab [and] shake hands." However, in an obvious reference to Trump, the former vice president said he will avoid "irresponsible rallies" and vowed to make appearances in line with state rules about how many people can be assembled.

On Friday, a crowd of Trump supporters that gathered to meet their candidate in New Hampshire booed when a public address announcer asked them to don masks, per state law.

The next major events on the Calendar ahead of the November 3 election are presidential debates scheduled for September 29, October 15, and October 22.