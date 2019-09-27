RPT - Rukban Refugee Camp in Syria Must Be Dismantled - Jordan Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Rukban camp in Syria has to be dismantled, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We believe the only answer to the Rukban camp is the disestablishment of the camp so that its residents can go back to their cities and countries of origin," Safadi said on Thursday. "The only answer to Rukban is to make sure that people go back to their cities and their villages."

The Rukban camp, which houses thousands of refugees in horrific conditions, lies within the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base near At-Tanf.

The US presence makes it hard for humanitarian workers to access the camp.

The Russian and Syrian governments have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in Rukban as well as to the United States' reluctance to let refugees leave the camp.

The World Health Organization has described the individuals residing in the camp as "trapped" and the environment in which they live as "deplorable."