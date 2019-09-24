RPT - Russia Can Play Constructive Role for Negotiated Solution in Venezuela - Spanish Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Russia can soften the current crisis in Venezuela and play a constructive role in the negotiated solution between the parties, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia Spain's Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Ibero-America and the Caribbean, told Sputnik after an event at the Park Hyatt Hotel.

"I think of course they [Russia] have a role - they can soften the situation they can talk to the friends and they can play a constructive role for a negotiated solution between Venezuelans," De Laiglesia said on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

"They can certainly a play a constructive role."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro thanked Russia for supporting the sovereignty of his country during an interview with the Rossiya 24 news channel, a part of which was broadcast on Monday.

Venezuela has been experiencing a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself interim president.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to seize Venezuela's resources.