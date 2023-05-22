RPT - Russia, China to Discuss Plans to Establish Eurasian Film Academy - Filmmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will discuss establishing a Eurasian film academy and awards ceremony during his upcoming trip to China, prominent Russian film director Nikita Mikhalkov said Sunday.

"Our prime minister, Mr. Mishustin, is flying to China in the coming days.

His agenda includes high-level talks on plans to establish the academy," Mikhalkov told Sputnik.

Mikhalkov said the academy could be created as early as next year in the likeness of the United States' Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organizer of the annual Oscar Awards ceremonies.

Russia, Belarus, China, India and Iran are the prospective founding members. Mikhalkov said the academy's membership could grow in the future beyond the original five and the former Soviet space.