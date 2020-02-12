GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) ENOA, February 12, (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Russia has a new historic challenge to address in the Mediterranean region, which is a crucial role that it should play in the Libyan settlement, Marco Minniti, a member of the Italian parliament from the Democratic Party (PD) and former minister of the interior, has told Sputnik in an interview.

"Russia can play a very important role [in Libya]. I would also add that for Russia it will be a new challenge in the Mediterranean. Russia has already fulfilled its historic ambition of engagement in the Mediterranean with its role in the Syrian settlement. Now Russia has a role in Libya and must be up to this task, to this historic challenge," Minniti, who used to serve as an adviser to prime ministers, has long-time experience in coordinating the secret services and is considered to be among the most prominent Italian politicians dealing with the Libyan issue, said.

Speaking of the role that Russia could play in the peace process, the lawmaker noted that one must avoid the partition of Libya.

"I believe that the separation of Libya is not possible. We need to work together knowing that the idea of dividing Libya into two or more parts cannot work out for a very simple reason ” because in Libya, if you permit the territorial division, you will never know where it can lead. It is not guaranteed that if you satisfy two territorial claims, it will be the end," Minniti said.

The politician explained that the disintegration of Libya will only exacerbate the problem of lawlessness in the North African territory.

"If someone at a certain point opens a Pandora's box and divides Libya's territory, one never knows, but it can lead to the disintegration of Libya, and there will be nobody to stop or control the separated elements," the politician argued.

Another danger that must be avoided with the help of the peace efforts, according to Minniti, is the radicalization of fighters in Libya.

"There are reports about the presence in Libya of Syrian-Turkish militia, those who used to fight in Syria. I do not know if these reports are true, but if there are those Syrian-Turks in Libya, this can be an element of further radicalization that will make the situation even more difficult," Minniti said.

Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said in an interview with Sputnik on Monday that Russia is concerned as it sees that terrorists are spreading from Syria's Idlib to other areas across the country and neighboring Libya.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power ” the UN-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, in the west, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar in the country's east.

On January 19, the international community undertook a major initiative to advance the Libyan settlement and held an international conference in Berlin that was attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. A joint communique was adopted at the conference in which the signatories pledged to refrain from assisting their rivals and observe the arms embargo on Libya. The next meeting of the foreign ministers of the Berlin process is expected in mid-March.