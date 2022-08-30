RPT - Russia Hopes for Different Climate During 2026 NPT Review Conference - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Russia hopes that the atmosphere during the next Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) review conference in 2026 will be very different and will allow more chances to negotiate, Russian Foreign Ministry Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Igor Vishnevetsky told Sputnik.

"I would like to hope that by this time the international climate will be completely different and therefore there will be more opportunities to negotiate," Vishnevetsky said on Monday.

The responsibility of all members of the NPT community is to successfully realize that the goals and objectives within the accord framework's three components can only be achieved in conditions of strategic stability, he said.

The NPT three main pillars include nonproliferation, disarmament and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

This year, the NPT review conference was concluded in late August and did not reach a consensus amid the main point of contention over Ukraine.

The states of the collective Western wanted to condemn Russia's activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Moscow viewed their stance as being a purely political move to further isolate Russia.

The NPT review conference is held every five years but was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic measures and will be held in 2026.