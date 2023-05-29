RPT - Russia May Increase Grain Export to Egypt - Business Council Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russia has "potential production capacity" to scale up grain exports to Egypt as long as it overcomes logistical challenges, the chairman of the Russian-Egyptian business Council told Sputnik.

"It is a difficult, complex issue. Will Russia increase grain exports? The answer is yes, because Russia's output is on the rise," Mikhail Orlov said.

Demand for grain in Egypt is on the rise in parallel to the country's growing population. Orlov said Russia needed to solve maritime freight and other logistical problems stemming from the West's sanctions on Moscow.

"But Russia has a degree of resilience, so exports will continue," Orlov added.

Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in summer 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and lift Western curbs on Russian grain and fertilizer exports. Russia has warned it may not extend the pact past the July 17 deadline as long as its export capacity remains constrained.