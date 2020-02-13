UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russia, N.Korea Deputy Foreign Ministers To Hold Consultations In 2020 - Russia Ambassador

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russia, N.Korea Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Consultations in 2020 - Russia Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia's and North Korea's deputy foreign ministers will hold consultations to discuss bilateral relations in 2020, while the exact date is uncertain, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The deputy [foreign] ministers in charge of the relations between our countries should hold consultations on the bilateral problematic this year, according to the plan of exchanges between the foreign ministries. The date and the venue have not been coordinated yet," Matsegora said.

He added that the date of the second round of the strategic consultations between the country's first deputy foreign ministers remained uncertain as well.

The first round of the Russian-North Korean strategic dialogue was held in November, when North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui visited Moscow.

