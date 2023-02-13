UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russia, Saudi Arabia Working On Expanding Military Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russia, Saudi Arabia Working on Expanding Military Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to expand military-technical cooperation amid Riyadh's focus on diversifying defense capabilities, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov told Sputnik.

"Relevant work in this area has recently intensified significantly.

In particular, this is evidenced by regular bilateral contacts, including such a working format as the joint Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation," Kozlov said.

The ambassador told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia is looking for other potential military cooperation partners amid tensions with Washington and US threats to reassess the parameters of relations with Saudi Arabia, including the military aspect.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

59 seconds ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

9 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.