RPT - Russia, Saudi Arabia Working on Expanding Military Cooperation - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up efforts to expand military-technical cooperation amid Riyadh's focus on diversifying defense capabilities, Russian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sergei Kozlov told Sputnik.

"Relevant work in this area has recently intensified significantly.

In particular, this is evidenced by regular bilateral contacts, including such a working format as the joint Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation," Kozlov said.

The ambassador told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia is looking for other potential military cooperation partners amid tensions with Washington and US threats to reassess the parameters of relations with Saudi Arabia, including the military aspect.