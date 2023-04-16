UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russia Should Be Present In Somalia To Stop War, Counter West - Opposition Politician

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Russia Should Be Present in Somalia to Stop War, Counter West - Opposition Politician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Russia should be present in Somalia to end the ongoing conflict in the African country and serve as a counterweight to Western influence in Africa as a whole, Siad Abdi Nur, a representative of the Somalian opposition, told Sputnik.

Abdi Nur, who also used to serve as an adviser to former Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi, also known as "Farmaajo," is currently visiting Russia. A career officer in the Somalian army, Abdi Nur fought in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu against US troops, during which the US military suffered heavy casualties and had to withdraw from an international contingent present in the African country. He later took the helm of a 7,000-strong counterterrorist brigade.

"Russia can even participate in Somalian politics and can win, and Somalia would be at peace, because we have got a solution where Russia can win without the West. The West does not want my country to be in peace; they create chaos, people kill each other, continue this war," Abdi Nur said.

The politician argued that the West's end game in Somalia was to maintain the status quo, thereby crippling the country and allowing for a takeover of its natural resources.

"You know, when they are giving you chaos and chaos and chaos, people would become paralyzed and 'totally zero,' while during that time the West is benefiting: they want to take the resources ... We have uranium, minerals, (fossil) fuels, natural gas, and agriculture around two big rivers with which we can feed the whole of Africa if properly implemented," Abdi Nur added.

Somalia has been embroiled in a series of bloody civil conflicts since the early 1990s, with the African country witnessing the deployment of a series of UN and African Union peacekeeping missions, in addition to stringent restrictions on the import of weapons under an international arms embargo.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Army United Nations Import Russia Agriculture Mogadishu Gas From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments i ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

7 hours ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

10 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.