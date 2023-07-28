Open Menu

RPT - Russia Showed How To Effectively Resist Western Sanctions - African Union Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russia Showed How to Effectively Resist Western Sanctions - African Union Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia has managed to effectively resist Western sanctions that were imposed due to Moscow's special military operation, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani told Sputnik.

"Russia and its President (Vladimir) Putin showed us that it was able to resist (sanctions) effectively over time," Assoumani said, adding that it seems that the West does not have resources to impose more sanctions.

