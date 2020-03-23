RPT - Russia to Limit Air Traffic With Turkey Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Air Transport Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia will restrict flights to Turkey starting from March 23, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) told Sputnik, adding that regular flights to Istanbul, as well as charters to take back Russian citizens will remain.

"Since midnight [21:00 GMT] on March 23, regular flights from Moscow to Istanbul will remain, charter flights [will remain] until Russian citizens are fully transported to [Russia]," the agency said.

In addition, a source told Sputnik that Russia would restrict air traffic with Japan since Monday, preserving only regular flights to Tokyo and charters to evacuate Russian nationals.