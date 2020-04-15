RPT - Russia Took Effective, Timely Measures Against Spread of COVID-19 - Chinese Medical Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia and Moscow have taken timely and effective measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection, a medical expert, who arrived in Russia as part of a delegation from China, told Sputnik.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it had sent a group of doctors formed by the Chinese National Health Commission to Russia to help it fight the COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the 10 medical experts from China have visited two operational hospitals and one that is being built in the south of Moscow.

"The expert group thinks that Russia and the local government of Moscow took effective measures and the media offered proper guidance. As COVID-19 is a new virus for the mankind, we are all in the process of discovery. In accordance with an arrangement by the Moscow government, the expert team plans to return to China by April 18," Wang Kaili, the head of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control, said.

The Chinese experts speak to their Russian colleagues and share their experience but they cannot treat patients or provide opinion on diagnoses, the authorities of the Heilongjiang province said.

"The expert group mainly share experience with our Russian colleagues and will not take part in clinical diagnosis and treatment. That is because Russia has strict laws that only allow doctors who obtained local qualifications to treat patients," the Foreign Affairs Office of Heilongjiang Provincial Government told Sputnik.

Russia has so far confirmed a total of 21,102 COVID-19 cases and 170 related fatalities. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,694.