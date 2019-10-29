RPT - Russia, US to Hold Consultations on START Treaty on November 7 - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) A meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on strategic offensive arms will be held on November 7, Andrey Belousov, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Russia-US Bilateral Consultative Commission on Strategic Offensive Arms gathers on November 7. Our delegation is already being formed," Belousov said.

According to the diplomat, there have been no positive signals from the United States so far about the prospects for extending the current START Treaty, which expires in February 2021.