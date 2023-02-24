RPT - Russia Working to Open New Embassies in African Countries - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Russia is preparing to increase the presence of Russian diplomatic missions in African countries, based on agreements reached at the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik.

"Under the relevant instructions, the Russian Foreign Ministry is working to open new Russian embassies in a number of African countries. We will inform you about the countries in which we will be opening our diplomatic missions upon reaching agreement on legal, protocol and other aspects with the authorities of respective states," Bogdanov said.

In terms of geography and the number of diplomatic missions, Russia proceeds "both from the existence of national interests and the amount of work required, and, which is not less important, from the partners' readiness to an open dialogue and interaction," the official emphasized.

In addition, the deputy foreign minister said that security of Russian embassies and personnel is under constant control in order to prevent and promptly respond to any change in the situation.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In 2019, Russia hosted the first ever Russia-Africa Summit, with participants outlining priority areas for economic cooperation, security, culture and science. The second summit is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 26-29.