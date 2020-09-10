RPT: Russia, Zambia to Discuss Nuclear Research Center Project in September - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Officials from Russia and Zambia are expected to hold a videoconference in September to discuss the ongoing project to build a nuclear research center in the African country, Shadreck Luwita, Zambia's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Secretariat's presentation in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Because of the lockdown, the project was suspended, so now the project is going to be reviewed, so that we hear a revised roadmap on how the project is going to be implemented ... The videoconference is scheduled for September that will discuss the roadmap, that is when we will have a clear picture as to when the official visits can commence from both sides," Luwita remarked.

Citing the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ambassador said he was hoping that progress will be made on the project in the coming months.

"Our bilateral engagements have been disturbed. Now as the economies are being opened up, I'm looking forward to the implementation of the project for nuclear center technology which is supposed to be implemented in our country. So I hope in September we will be able to hear some concrete steps from the Russian government how this project is going to proceed," Luwita commented.

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear agency, and the Zambian government signed a contract in May 2018 for the construction of a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology (CNST) in the African country. A similar agreement was concluded with the Rwandan government for the establishment of a CNST, and Rosatom has also concluded multiple cooperation deals with other African nations.

CNSTs consist of a research reactor and laboratory complex, and may also include an irradiation center and facilities for the study of nuclear medicine.