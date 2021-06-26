RPT - Russian Actress Flew Around World to Work With Bruce Willis Despite Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Russian actress Natali Yura told Sputnik she was so excited to get an opportunity to film with Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis that she took the risk of traveling around the globe from South Korea to the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I found out that I am going to be in this movie, I was auditioning in Korea for another project. For me it was an experience, because I have up to travel around the world in COVID time. I flew from [South] Korea to Moscow, from Moscow to Florida and then to Puerto Rico," Yura said on Friday.

Yura and Willis are starring in the movie Fortress 2, the second installment in the trilogy, which is currently filming in Puerto Rico. The first two of three parts of the series will be released in May 2022.

The actress noted that she was a little bit exhausted from all this traveling, but very happy, despite all of these difficulties.

"I was very excited to work with Bruce Willis. I really wanted to see the way he works and his approach, what is there that makes him Bruce Willis," she said.

Willis' character, a former CIA officer, is picking a fight with a billionaire-terrorist afflicted by revenge. He liberated several people, including Yura's heroine - Sasha Balzary - this malefactor's wife.

"Sasha - my character's name - is exhausted. She is the most dramatic character in the whole movie," Yura said.

Fortress 2 marks the second time Yura worked with Willis, but the first one - Reprisal in 2018 - was a very different story, she said.

"Even though we worked on the same project, we did not have any scenes together," the actress said. "In Fortress 2 his character is very important for my character. We work a lot, we had very emotional scenes together."

Yura confessed that she was a bit nervous at first especially considering Willis' movies were her favorite as a child.

However, all fears disappeared very quickly, she added.

"I was amazed how easy for me it was to work with him," Yura said. "He is very technical, he is very experienced, but he has so much empathy that you get connected to him right away."