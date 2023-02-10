UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russian Ambassador Says Mexico Remaining Friendly Country Despite Int'l Turbulence

Published February 10, 2023

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Mexico remains a friendly country for Russia, with bilateral trade continuing to withstand global financial and logistical obstacles, Russian Ambassador to Mexico Viktor Koronelli told Sputnik.

"The world has experienced increased turbulence, but, fortunately, Mexico is not among the states which are unfriendly to us. It remains a friendly country and this determined the dynamics of our bilateral relations last year. They developed on a positive basis. Trade and economic relations were going well," Koronelli said in an interview.

The diplomat added that in March 2022, a new composition of the Mexico-Russia Friendship Group was formed in the lower house of the Mexican parliament, which happened after the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine last February. According to Koronelli, this was a landmark moment in bilateral relations between Mexico and Russia.

At the same time, the ambassador said that a transition to trade in national currencies between Russia and Mexico was currently unrealistic, as the Latin American country is tied to and focused on the US Dollar and American economy.

Speaking about Mexican media, Koronelli said that their agenda regarding Russia does not follow that of Western media and provides mostly objective picture of events, particularly with regards to the Ukraine conflict.

The ambassador also noted the presence and work of Russian news agencies in Mexico, including Sputnik, which is part of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, which provide Mexicans with "fairly wide access to objective information."

In October, Mexican Ambassador to Moscow Norma Pensado Moreno said that trade between the two countries exceeded $1.5 billion over the first nine months of 2022, compared with $4.5 billion over the entire 2021.

