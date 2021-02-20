RPT - Russian Baby With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Gets Most Expensive Drug Zolgensma - Ex-Mayor

Seven-month-old Misha Bakhtin from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), has been injected with over $2 million worth Zolgensma the most expensive drug in the world former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman said on Saturday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Seven-month-old Misha Bakhtin from the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, who was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), has been injected with over $2 million worth Zolgensma the most expensive drug in the world former mayor of Yekaterinburg, Yevgeny Roizman said on Saturday.

"Greetings to all kind people from Misha Bakhtin. We have made an injection. We will live," Roizman wrote on Instagram.

The money for the medicine was raised by Roizman's charity fund.

The situation has gained the attention of players from the Ural football club, celebrities and users of social networks.

In November, Misha Bakhtin was transported from Yekaterinburg to Moscow's medical center. Roizman's fund managed to raise the needed sum on December 31.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare genetic disease that results in the loss of the ability to breathe and move. Zolgensma is a gene therapy medication designed to target the genetic cause of SMA after just one injection.