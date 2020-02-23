UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russian Biathlon Union Says Italian Police May Suspect Russian Coach Of Doping Smuggling

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian Biathlon Union Says Italian Police May Suspect Russian Coach of Doping Smuggling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) The Italian police might suspect Alexander Kasperovich, the personal trainer of Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov, of smuggling illegal performance-enhancing substances under someone else's accreditation, Vladimir Drachev, the head of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU), told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the RBU's First Deputy President Alexei Nuzhdov told Sputnik about hotel rooms of Russian biathletes being searched by law enforcement in Italy, where the Biathlon World Championships are taking place.

"The reason is simple, [it is] a statement by one of the IBU [International Biathlon Union] higher-ups about testing Alexander Kasperovich and Alexander Loginov as an athlete previously caught using doping.

They think that there is some kind of connection. The search is linked to accreditation and doping. Kasperovich may be hiding under another person's accreditation and smuggling prohibited substances to the world championship," Drachev said.

The official added that the search had been concluded. Drachev is currently at a police station together with Kasperovich, while Loginov is preparing for an upcoming race.

