Russian citizen Igor Danchenko's defense asked a US district judge to delay the trial date from April to September due to a multitude of classified documents in the case, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

During a status conference on Wednesday, US district judge Anthony Trenga did not immediately agreed to change the date but instead said he would wait until next week when prosecutors are set to provide a report on whether the government has completed the disclosure procedure for classified documents.

The judge has allowed Danchenko to travel throughout the US state of Virginia with his family without any special permission from pretrial services.

Next status conference has been scheduled for January 12.

In November, Danchenko pleaded not guilty in a US court on all five counts of making false statements to the FBI about alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and the Kremlin.

