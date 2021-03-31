UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian Consulate In New York Says Unable To Send Fax To Moscow For Several Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian Consulate in New York Says Unable to Send Fax to Moscow for Several Months

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Consulate-General in New York told Sputnik that it has been experiencing problems with fax connection for several months impeding the diplomats' ability to send messages to Russia on a daily basis.

"The issue with the fax connection has not been resolved. We are talking about one of our official fax lines, which is indicated everywhere in our contact details," the Consulate-General said. "For several months, we have been unable to send fax messages to Russia through this line and we need to do so every day.

There were times when it was not possible to send a fax to Washington either."

The Consulate-General also said it had conveyed these concerns to the US Department of State Office of Foreign Missions in New York.

In mid-January, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the US government to immediately restore telephone and fax connection at the consulate in New York after all of its city telephone lines had been disconnected for several days.

The Consulate-General said the US government linked the interruption to "technical problems."

Related Topics

Russia Washington New York All Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 127.86 million

59 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 31 March 2021

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

11 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

10 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.