RPT - Russian Consulate in New York Says Unable to Send Fax to Moscow for Several Months

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Russian Consulate-General in New York told Sputnik that it has been experiencing problems with fax connection for several months impeding the diplomats' ability to send messages to Russia on a daily basis.

"The issue with the fax connection has not been resolved. We are talking about one of our official fax lines, which is indicated everywhere in our contact details," the Consulate-General said. "For several months, we have been unable to send fax messages to Russia through this line and we need to do so every day.

There were times when it was not possible to send a fax to Washington either."

The Consulate-General also said it had conveyed these concerns to the US Department of State Office of Foreign Missions in New York.

In mid-January, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the US government to immediately restore telephone and fax connection at the consulate in New York after all of its city telephone lines had been disconnected for several days.

The Consulate-General said the US government linked the interruption to "technical problems."