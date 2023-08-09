RPT - Russian Courses for Health Workers Begin in Republic of Congo - Outreach Agency

Open Menu

Published August 09, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russian advanced courses for health workers of the Republic of Congo have begun in the African country's capital of Brazzaville, a representative office of Russia's foreign cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo (Russian House) told Sputnik.

"Advanced courses for the Republic of the Congo's medical workers taught by leading Russian specialists from the North Caucasus Federal University on assignment from Rossotrudnichestvo have started in Brazzaville," the Russian House said.

Over 100 Congolese medical professionals will participate in workshops during this week that will allow them to learn about latest diagnostics, treatment and aftercare for musculoskeletal traumas and disorders as well as modern aspects of physiology-based interpretation of X-ray results and emergency medical response at hospital.

According to organizers, the opening ceremony was attended by Health Minister Gilbert Mokoki, who noted that the presidents of both countries had agreed to strengthen medical cooperation during the St. Petersburg-hosted Russia-Africa summit in July.

In July, a similar course were organized for 120 health workers in the Democratic Republic of Congo's second largest city of Lubumbashi.

