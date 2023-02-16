UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russian Embassy Confirms Ban On Entry Of 69 Russian Ships Into Bangladeshi Ports

Published February 16, 2023

RPT - Russian Embassy Confirms Ban on Entry of 69 Russian Ships Into Bangladeshi Ports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Bangladesh has told Sputnik that the Bangladeshi government banned 69 Russian ships from entering the ports of the country due to US sanctions.

"In January 2023, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry submitted to relevant (Russian) authorities a list of 69 Russian ships that are prohibited from entering (Bangladeshi) seaports in accordance with unilateral US sanctions.

This step does not mean a cessation of the import of goods, since only specific ships are subject to sanctions," the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Moscow continues to supply Russian wheat to Bangladesh.

"In the period from July 2022 to January 2023, 920,000 tonnes of grain were shipped," the embassy noted.

The US and its allies sanctioned Russia for starting its special military operation in Ukraine last February.

