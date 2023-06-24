RPT - Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.

The embassy confirmed to Sputnik that its employees were indeed on the property to protect the completed building and materials.

"Embassy employees are indeed on the site to ensure the safety of the consular department building already built there, as well as building materials," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats also refuted information about police attempts to evict the staff from the site.

Earlier that day, Australian media reported that a suspected Russian diplomat had illegally occupied the site intended for a new Russian Embassy building in Canberra until the lease was terminated.

Australia's National Capital Authority (NCA) leased the site to Russia in 2008 for the construction of a new embassy building. In August 2022, the NCA terminated Russia's lease due to a lack of construction activity. In May 2023, the Australian Federal Court ruled that the NCA's decision was invalid. The Australian government decided to fast-track the termination of the lease through parliament.