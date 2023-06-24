Open Menu

RPT - Russian Embassy In Australia Says Turned To Supreme Court Over Termination Of Lease

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Russian Embassy in Australia Says Turned to Supreme Court Over Termination of Lease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Embassy in Australia told Sputnik that it had applied to the Supreme Court to keep the lease agreement for a new plot of land in Canberra.

Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the Australian government would introduce legislation to the parliament to terminate Russia's lease agreement for a new embassy in the country's capital Canberra next to the parliament building over security concerns.

"The Russian embassy in Australia appealed to the Supreme Court because of Canberra's termination of the contract for the lease of a new piece of land," the embassy said.

The embassy confirmed to Sputnik that its employees were indeed on the property to protect the completed building and materials.

"Embassy employees are indeed on the site to ensure the safety of the consular department building already built there, as well as building materials," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats also refuted information about police attempts to evict the staff from the site.

Earlier that day, Australian media reported that a suspected Russian diplomat had illegally occupied the site intended for a new Russian Embassy building in Canberra until the lease was terminated.

Australia's National Capital Authority (NCA) leased the site to Russia in 2008 for the construction of a new embassy building. In August 2022, the NCA terminated Russia's lease due to a lack of construction activity. In May 2023, the Australian Federal Court ruled that the NCA's decision was invalid. The Australian government decided to fast-track the termination of the lease through parliament.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Police Australia Russia Parliament Canberra SITE May August Media From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

10 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

11 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

11 hours ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

11 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

11 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

11 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

11 hours ago

More Stories From World