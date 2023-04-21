RPT - Russian Envoy to Canada Says Thinks No Reaction to Follow After Embassy Doused With Paint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Thursday that he is sure that no reaction will follow from Canadian authorities after the building of the Russian embassy was defaced with red paint.

On Monday night, at about 11:00 p.m. EST (3:00 a.m. GMT Tuesday) an unknown person poured red paint over the fence of the Russian Embassy in Canada. By the time the police arrived, the person fled the scene, Stepanov said.

"There has been no reaction and will never be. We do not expect (any reaction), because the policy of (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau's cabinet is completely unfriendly, and even on an issue that affects exclusively the work of embassies, that is, outside of our political differences, just the technical work of embassies, they never do anything positive for us," Stepanov said.

The Russian mission has already requested Global Affairs Canada to assist in the investigation of the incident, but so far has not received any response, Stepanov said.

The lack of protection and security of Russian diplomatic missions in Canada is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, Stepanov added.