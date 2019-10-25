RPT - Russian Envoy to UN Nebenzia Calls US Support to White Helmets 'Misuse of Funds'

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The latest US allocation of $4.5 million in support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, is a misuse of funds, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"This is a misuse of funds which could have been spent on much more noble and useful goals in Syria," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized the allocation of funds in direct support of the organization.

The Syrian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.