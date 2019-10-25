UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian Envoy To UN Nebenzia Calls US Support To White Helmets 'Misuse Of Funds'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian Envoy to UN Nebenzia Calls US Support to White Helmets 'Misuse of Funds'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The latest US allocation of $4.5 million in support to the Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, is a misuse of funds, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"This is a misuse of funds which could have been spent on much more noble and useful goals in Syria," Nebenzia said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday authorized the allocation of funds in direct support of the organization.

The Syrian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the White Helmets of staging provocations involving chemical weapons to justify foreign interventions and the presence of foreign forces in Syria.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Trump Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2019 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

American musician will.i.am performs at 2019 FIRST ..

11 hours ago

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab Environment Ministers Mee ..

11 hours ago

UAE&#039;s Bee’ah partners with Ambienthesis SpA ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.