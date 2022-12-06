UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russian Foreign Ministry Set To Receive IAEA Chief, But Dates Not Agreed Yet - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Moscow is aware of the desire of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi to visit Russia again, the Russian Foreign Ministry is determined to accept him, but there are no specific agreements on the timing of the visit yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We are aware of Grossi's desire to visit Russia again, and we are determined to receive him to discuss a wide range of issues related to the activities of the IAEA," she said.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that "however, there are no specific agreements on the timing of such a visit."

