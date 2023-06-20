RPT - Russian Foreign Ministry Source Calls US Embassy in Khartoum Responsible for Sudan Crisis

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russia is concerned over violent armed clashes in Sudan and considers the US embassy in Khartoum directly responsible for the ongoing crisis, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We are observing the bloody armed conflict in friendly Sudan with concern. The capital agglomeration has turned into a battlefield," the source said, adding that "direct responsibility for the situation lies with the US embassy in Khartoum and its 'yes-men' from other Western diplomatic missions."

The crisis is a direct result of the attempts by the West to impose its own political and cultural standards in Sudan, the diplomatic source stated.

The source also criticized the mission of UN Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes, calling it an "obedient tool" of the US that is trying to promote a non-inclusive political process in the country.

Violent clashes between Sudan's regular armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, over 7,000 people have been killed and 5,700 injured in the clashes, while over 1.6 million have been displaced.

