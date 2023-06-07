UrduPoint.com

RPT - Russian Kamikaze Drone Privet-82 Secures Defense Ministry's Validation - Developer

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

RPT - Russian Kamikaze Drone Privet-82 Secures Defense Ministry's Validation - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russia's state-of-the-art kamikaze drone Privet-82, developed by the Oko design bureau, has been approved by the Russian Defense Ministry, Oko co-owner and general director Vadim Zhernov told Sputnik.

"We received a protocol that we have been approved by the Ministry of Defense. This was on May 19," Zhernov said.

According to the protocol, the drone was tested for the declared range and flight time with a standard load at a distance of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). During the tests, the drone started up normally, was controlled steadily throughout the flight, maneuvered, disabled and re-activated engines when practicing attack dive, and worked off a repeat attack in silent mode. Capability to transfer control of the drone in flight from one operator to another was demonstrated, Zhernov said.

The drone also proved its ability to maintain control and data transmission channels under conditions when the enemy used an electronic warfare system against it.

In this case, the signals of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) were suppressed at a range of 2.5 kilometers and then the drone was able to continue without GNSS.

The Privet-82 loitering munition can carry a warhead weighing more than 5 kilograms (11 Pounds) at a range of about 30 kilometers and costs a little over 100,000 rubles ($1,300).

In May, Sputnik reported that Russia's new Privet-82 kamikaze drones would be able to fly to the front line from unified rear hubs, and that operators would connect to their control already on the front lines and then point them at enemy targets.

From a hub, one to several kamikaze drones can be sent to a particular unit, both one after another and all at once.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Russia Hub May All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

10 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

11 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

11 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.