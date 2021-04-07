UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian Monastery In US Needs Over $100,000 For Repairs After Devastating Storm - Dean

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Russian Monastery in US Needs Over $100,000 for Repairs After Devastating Storm - Dean

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Repairs continue on the major English-speaking Russian Orthodox Holy Cross monastery in the United States after the devastating winter storm in February, but more than $100,000 is needed to cover all the material losses, monastery Dean Hieromonk Gabriel (Hooten) told Sputnik.

"Right now, the estimate for repair and replacement with some upgrades to prevent this situation from happening in the future is around $110,000 give or take, though we have not attempted to calculate the lost income from our business during the month of the outages," father Gabriel said.

The monastery located in the mountains of West Virginia was severely damaged when a heavy winter storm hit several US regions and caused prolonged power outages.

"[Monks] need to consider the removal of damaged, dead and dangerous trees around the monastery buildings later this year, which will likely be expensive since specialty workers will need to be hired to bring down many trees without damaging the buildings," father Gabriel said.

As a result of donations from believers, the monastery currently received enough funds for its urgent needs, he said.

"Thanks be to God we have already raised what we need and will be able to take care of everything, glory to God," the monk added.

Holy Cross monastery is an English-speaking men's convent in the US under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia. The brotherhood numbers about 30 monastics.

Related Topics

Dead Storm Business Russia Virginia United States February God Church All From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE role model in peaceful use of nucle ..

48 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 April 2021

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

10 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

10 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.