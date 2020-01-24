UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian National Burkov Signs Plea Deal With US Government, Faces 15 Years

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian National Burkov Signs Plea Deal With US Government, Faces 15 Years

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian national Alexei Burkov pleaded guilty to two counts of cybercrime-related charges entailing a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison under a deal with the US Government, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the court.

Burkov admitted access device fraud and conspiracy to commit access device fraud, identity theft, computer intrusion, wire fraud, and money laundering in return for the dismissal of another three initial charges.

"Under a plea agreement you plead guilty to counts 2 and 5 of the superseding indictment... In return of plea of guilty the government agrees not to prosecute you further," Judge T.S.Ellis III told the defendant on Thursday.

Maximum penalty on the two counts is 10 and 5 years in prison respectively.

"The worst thing that can happen to you on this case will be 15 years that can run either consecutively or concurrently," the judge explained.

He scheduled the sentencing for May 8, forfeiting a jury trial procedure.

"I am guilty, Sir, and would like to apologize at the next hearing," Burkov said after hearing both charges and explanation of the deal through an interpreter.

He is suspected of running two websites for hackers - a floor for trading in stolen payment card data and an "elite cybercriminals" forum. The prosecution believes that over 150,000 cardholders and thousands of financial companies may qualify as victims in the trial.

Burkov initially pleaded not guilty to all five counts with a cumulative maximum penalty of 80 years in prison.

His lawyer Gregory Stambaugh told reporters that he was pleased with the deal. Stambaugh hopes that the penalty will be below maximum and the judge will take into account four years that Burkov served in Israeli prison awaiting extradition to the US

Later in the day, Judge Ellis in a court document officially dismissed three of the counts against Burkov.

"The motion of the United States to dismiss counts one, three, and four of the superseding indictment in the above captioned case is hereby granted. It is therefore ORDERED that counts one, three, and four of the superseding indictment in this case are DISMISSED," Ellis said.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia United States Cyber Crime Money May All From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.