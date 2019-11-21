UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russian National Lisov Hopes To Receive Sentence Of 'Close To Time-Served' - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The legal defense of Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, hopes that he will get "close to time-served" verdict at sentencing hearing on November 21, Lisov's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

"At this stage, after the admission of guilt and the plea, which the judge accepted, we are hoping to get something close to time-served," Bukh said on Wednesday.

In 2017, the Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona and then extradited him to the United States.

The US authorities said Lisov stole $855,000 by using malware and attempted to carry out illegal financial operations for another $4.4 million.

In addition, Lisov is accused of illegally accessing data at financial institutions and selling the data on the black market.

Bukh said his client could get many years in jail, but emphasized that Lisov "took responsibility for some of the crimes."

Lisov's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT), Bukh added.

