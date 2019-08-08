UrduPoint.com
RPT - Russian National Nikulin's Lawyer Says US Judge Suspended Him From Jury Trial

Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin's attorney, Arkady Bukh, told Sputnik that a US judge suspended him from representing his client and instead appointed state attorneys.

"We were suspended as his [Nikulin's] lawyers from the jury trial," Bukh said on Wednesday. "The judge did not agree with our arguments and appointed state attorneys."

In October 2016, Nikulin was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the United States on charges of computer hacking.

Bukh said he insisted that Nikulin is inadmissible in court because of his unstable mental state - a condition that has been proven by a certified mental health specialist in the United States.

The lawyer said he has the right to defend Nikulin's interests in other aspects of the case despite the US judge's decision to suspend him.

"If the grand jury finds him guilty next January, we will appeal that decision," Bukh said.

Bukh pointed out that the judge transferred Nikulin to another jail upon the request of the state lawyers.

While the detention facility is closer to the court, Nikulin has fewer privileges there, Bukh said.

"Meanwhile, we were able to restore Nikulin's right to call his parents," Bukh said.

The US authorities have accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring online services. Nikulin has pleaded not guilty to the charges laid against him.

The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

