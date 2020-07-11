UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian Orthodox Believers Grieve Over Turkey's Decision To Convert Hagia Sophia - Priest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian Orthodox Believers Grieve Over Turkey's Decision to Convert Hagia Sophia - Priest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Russian Orthodox believers grieve over Turkey's decision to turn Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque, the rector of St. Seraphim church in the US city of Sea Cliff, New York, protopriest Seraphim Gan, told Sputnik.

"I think all Orthodox people in the world grieve over Turkey's decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia to the mosque," said father Seraphim, adding that he expresses his personal opinion.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's top administrative court overturned a 1934 ruling turning Hagia Sophia into a museum, which means that it will now be converted into a mosque again.

"Hagia Sophia is a very important and deep symbol for all Russian believers," said father Seraphim, who also serves as the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor.

Over 1,000 years ago, the Russian Duke Vladimir sent his missionaries to Istanbul to learn about Christianity, he noted.

"Hagia Sophia was a place where they met the Christian faith, which later enlightened our forefathers," the priest added.

Russian Orthodox Church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda told Sputnik the church regrets that Turkey made the decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque despite the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill's calls not to do so.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul New York Mosque Church Christian All Top Court

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 July 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

10 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

10 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.