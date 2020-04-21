(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A cellmate of imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko has died in the US correctional facility in Connecticut from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Yaroshenko's lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik.

"One individual has died in the Federal Correctional Institution Danbury in the state of Connecticut," Tarasov said on Monday. "This person was in the proximity to Yaroshenko, occupying a bed less than two meters away from him."

Tarasov said Yaroshenko told him the cellmate's name was Antony Gentle.

The lawyer noted that the prison authorities denied Gentle medical care for three days and he died last weekend.

"Yaroshenko saw how this person asked for medical help, but did not get it until the last moment," Tarasov said.

The lawyer pointed out that Yaroshenko had described that Gentle was literally gasping for air, but the prison security staff moved him to an isolated unit only at the last moments of his life.

Tarasov said Yaroshenko has exhibited symptoms similar to people infected with the novel coronavirus, adding that prison doctors have not treated Yaroshenko since April 10, when they checked his temperature and determined it was normal.

The lawyer also said Yaroshenko has expressed hope that he will be tested soon.

"Konstantin is very concerned and has noted that he has been sentenced to serve a term in prison rather than been sentenced to death," Tarasov said.

On Friday, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said the embassy has requested an additional health evaluation of Yaroshenko to prevent him from getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the country.