UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russian Wine Company Fanagoria Considers Entering US Market - Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russian Wine Company Fanagoria Considers Entering US Market - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Major Russian winery Fanagoria is considering the possibility of entering the US market in coming months, the company's board Chairman Sergey Storozhenko told Sputnik.

"We are looking at how appropriate it would be delivering our products to the United States," Storozhenko said on Tuesday. "We have experience and all the necessary documents, so we can take this path in 6 months."

Fanagoria is one of the biggest and oldest Russian wineries located in the southern Krasnodar region. The company produces red, white, sparkling wines, cognac, grape brandy (chacha) at its own vineyard facility of more than 3,400 hectares.

Storozhenko said it is hard to predict the prospects for his company in the United States. He noted that Fanagoria has successful partnerships with China and Europe, and has started projects in Japan, but the US market has its own unique requirements.

"We do not delude ourselves and understand that the US market is very diversified," Storozhenko said.

Russian winemakers plan to establish contacts and start to deliver their products to the state, but did not choose it yet, he said.

Storozhenko recognized that Fanagoria does not see some evident niche in the United Sates to make a big breakthrough, but its products meet all requirements to be presented on the local market.

Currently, the presence of the Russian wines on the US market is close to zero, but Russian winemakers made serious contributions to the American wine culture. The Moscow-born US citizen Andre Tchelischeff was America's most influential winemaker.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Company Krasnodar Japan United States Market All

Recent Stories

BISE Lahore Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate Pa ..

23 minutes ago

BISE Faisalabad Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

26 minutes ago

BISE Sargodha Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate ..

30 minutes ago

BISE Sahiwal Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediate P ..

36 minutes ago

BISE Bahawalpur Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

36 minutes ago

BISE Gujranwala Announces HSSC Part 1, Intermediat ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.