RPT - Russian Wine Company Fanagoria Considers Entering US Market - Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Major Russian winery Fanagoria is considering the possibility of entering the US market in coming months, the company's board Chairman Sergey Storozhenko told Sputnik.

"We are looking at how appropriate it would be delivering our products to the United States," Storozhenko said on Tuesday. "We have experience and all the necessary documents, so we can take this path in 6 months."

Fanagoria is one of the biggest and oldest Russian wineries located in the southern Krasnodar region. The company produces red, white, sparkling wines, cognac, grape brandy (chacha) at its own vineyard facility of more than 3,400 hectares.

Storozhenko said it is hard to predict the prospects for his company in the United States. He noted that Fanagoria has successful partnerships with China and Europe, and has started projects in Japan, but the US market has its own unique requirements.

"We do not delude ourselves and understand that the US market is very diversified," Storozhenko said.

Russian winemakers plan to establish contacts and start to deliver their products to the state, but did not choose it yet, he said.

Storozhenko recognized that Fanagoria does not see some evident niche in the United Sates to make a big breakthrough, but its products meet all requirements to be presented on the local market.

Currently, the presence of the Russian wines on the US market is close to zero, but Russian winemakers made serious contributions to the American wine culture. The Moscow-born US citizen Andre Tchelischeff was America's most influential winemaker.