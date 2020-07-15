(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russian national Bogdana Osipova, convicted in the United States for abducting her own child, asked a US court for conditional release.

"Wherefore the undersigned respectfully moves this Court to order immediate release or transfer to home confinement of the Defendant-Appellant pending Appeal No.19-3122 during global medical crisis (COVID-19 pandemic) subject to appropriate conditions," Osipova said in a letter to the US District Court in the state of Kansas obtained by Sputnik on Tuesday.

Osipova has promised to reside with her step father in the city of Queens, New York and work from home to financially support herself.

"Under provisions of Section 3142 and 3143(b) of Title 18 of the United States Code, the Defendant-Appellant should be released on electronic monitor, her personal recognizance or on bail pending the Appeal," the letter, filed on July 13, added. "Defendant needs to take care of her deteriorating health and her debilitating medical conditions as well as be in medically safe environment without daily possibility to contract highly infectious deadly disease such as COVID-19.

"

In June 2019, a US Federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley. She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States.

Both a US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.