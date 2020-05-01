WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States should avoid "pseudo-historical programs" falsifying the truth about World War II and the post-war era, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

US Embassy in Budapest, Hungary, earlier posted a notice on launching an open competition among programs on 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and "long road to freedom in Hungary." The document has mentioned the living "under the tyranny of the Soviet Union" after the war.

"We urge the US side to abandon intentionally false, unworthy and pseudo-historical programs," the Russian Embassy in the US said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Russian diplomats accused the State Department of a "cynical attempt to rewrite history, to forget the decisive contribution of the peoples of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazism, the end of the Holocaust."

The Budapest Offensive was a general attack of the Soviet and Romanian troops against Nazis in Germany. It lasted from October 1944 till February 1945. About 80,000 Soviet and Romanian soldiers lost their lives during this operation, while another 240,000 were injured.