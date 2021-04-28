UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russia's Novatek To Sell 10% Stake In LNG Transshipment Business To France's Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

RPT - Russia's Novatek to Sell 10% Stake in LNG Transshipment Business to France's Total

Russian gas giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had signed a heads of agreement with French oil major Total to sell a 10% stake in its LNG transshipment business

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian gas giant Novatek said on Wednesday that it had signed a heads of agreement with French oil major Total to sell a 10% stake in its LNG transshipment business.

"PAO NOVATEK signed a Heads of Agreement with TOTAL on the sale of a 10% participation interest in Arctic Transshipment LLC ("Agreement"). Arctic Transshipment LLC is NOVATEK's wholly owned subsidiary that will eventual operate two LNG [Liquefied Natural Gas] transshipment complexes currently under construction in the Kamchatka and Murmansk regions," Novatek said in a press release.

The company added that LNG cargo will be transferred from the Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers to conventional tankers at each location.

"The transshipment complexes are part of NOVATEK's logistical chain to optimize the use of the Arc7 ice-class tanker fleet, with the aim to ensure efficient and cost-effective LNG transportation from Arctic LNG 2 and other NOVATEK's projects. ... Each transshipment complex comprises of a floating LNG storage unit with a capacity of 360,000 cubic meters with two ship-to-ship transshipment points," Novatek stated.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. It entered the LNG business in 2017 with the large-scale Yamal project, followed by the Arctic LNG 2 project. The latter is expected to be launched in 2023.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Oil Sale Murmansk Gas 2017 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

37 seconds ago

SECP to introduce concept of special purpose acqui ..

39 seconds ago

IESCO catches 1757 suspicious connections in April ..

41 seconds ago

Court Hearing in EU's Legal Action Against AstraZe ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Parliament Approves Presence of Foreign Obs ..

2 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz gives tough response to PM Imran over ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.